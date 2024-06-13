Business Standard
Board of Zee Media Corporation approves incorporation of subsidiary

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 7:17 PM IST
At meeting held on 13 June 2024
The Board of Zee Media Corporation at its meeting held on 13 June 2024 has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
The WOS will engage in business of bringing forth ancient knowledge of scriptures intersecting with modern science, focusing on spirituality, mindfulness and wellbeing through launch of appropriate digital and alternative media properties in the infotainment space.
First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

