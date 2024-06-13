Nifty June futures trade at discount

The NSE's India VIX tumbled 6.25% to 13.49.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,396.95, a discount of 1.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,398.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 75.95 points to 23,398.90.

Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank and Oracle Financial Services Software were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

