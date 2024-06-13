Business Standard
Nifty June futures trade at discount

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX tumbled 6.25% to 13.49.
The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,396.95, a discount of 1.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,398.90 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 75.95 points to 23,398.90.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 6.25% to 13.49.
Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank and Oracle Financial Services Software were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.
First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

