Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit rises 46.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Sales rise 67.02% to Rs 23.40 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia rose 46.93% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 67.02% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.4014.01 67 OPM %16.7116.99 -PBDT4.292.75 56 PBT4.212.66 58 NP2.631.79 47

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

