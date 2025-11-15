Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 33.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.28% to Rs 102.24 croreNet profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 33.72% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.28% to Rs 102.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales102.24133.27 -23 OPM %16.2218.11 -PBDT17.1725.12 -32 PBT15.5623.58 -34 NP11.5217.38 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content