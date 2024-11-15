Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 107.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 4658.46 croreNet profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 107.07% to Rs 252.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 4658.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4460.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4658.464460.50 4 OPM %15.5417.65 -PBDT875.21752.08 16 PBT795.69677.38 17 NP252.71122.04 107
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content