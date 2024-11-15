B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 36.43 croreNet profit of B.C. Power Controls declined 82.35% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 36.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales36.4334.49 6 OPM %1.290.38 -PBDT0.402.27 -82 PBT0.402.27 -82 NP0.301.70 -82
