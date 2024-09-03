Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2024. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd surged 8.62% to Rs 2670 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13963 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd soared 7.97% to Rs 4535. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd spiked 7.34% to Rs 1965.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd exploded 7.02% to Rs 565.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8373 shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd spurt 6.67% to Rs 301.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

