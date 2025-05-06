Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Media Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zee Media Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 12.80% to Rs 117.48 crore

Net loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 22.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 117.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 100.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 85.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 454.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 457.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales117.48134.72 -13 454.88457.69 -1 OPM %-6.0819.58 --6.47-10.62 - PBDT-10.1632.38 PL -50.58-52.92 4 PBT-32.9512.02 PL -144.70-109.74 -32 NP-22.680.19 PL -100.33-85.99 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram standalone net profit rises 50.21% in the March 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram standalone net profit rises 50.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 10.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 10.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 45.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 45.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Civil Defence DrillsMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon