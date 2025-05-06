DCM Shriram standalone net profit rises 50.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 2778.11 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram rose 50.21% to Rs 174.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 2778.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2335.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.91% to Rs 566.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 11706.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10610.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2778.112335.21 19 11706.1310610.80 10 OPM %14.2311.22 -10.839.01 - PBDT374.30253.38 48 1258.04967.92 30 PBT262.68175.45 50 858.29671.10 28 NP174.69116.30 50 566.53426.25 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content