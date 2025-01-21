Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies bags LoA for 180 MWp-solar modules

Waaree Energies bags LoA for 180 MWp-solar modules

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Waaree Energies informed that it has received letter of award (LoA) for supply of solar PV modules for 180 MWp.

The company said that it has won order from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India.

The contract entails supply of 180 MWp solar PV modules, scheduled to commence in FY 2025-26.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India, with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, the setting up of projects in solar space, and the sale of electricity. The company operated five manufacturing facilities in India spread over an area of 143.01 acres. It operates one factory each located at Surat, Tumb; Nandigram, Chikhli in Gujarat, India; and the IndoSolar Facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

 

The company reported 14.77% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 361.65 crore on 1.04% rise revenue from operations to Rs 3,574.38 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.36% to Rs 2,626.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AGI Greenpac Q3 PAT spurts 35% YoY; EBITDA at Rs 185 crore

AGI Greenpac Q3 PAT spurts 35% YoY; EBITDA at Rs 185 crore

Deposits continue to be primary source of funds for SCBs while NBFCs depend primarily on borrowings

Deposits continue to be primary source of funds for SCBs while NBFCs depend primarily on borrowings

RBI announces Standing External Advisory Committee for evaluating Applications for Universal Banks and Small Finance Banks

RBI announces Standing External Advisory Committee for evaluating Applications for Universal Banks and Small Finance Banks

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Venus Remedies jumps after renewing EU GMP certification

Venus Remedies jumps after renewing EU GMP certification

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon