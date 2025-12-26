Friday, December 26, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering secures EPC order of 300 MW solar PV project from NTPC Green Energy

Bondada Engineering secures EPC order of 300 MW solar PV project from NTPC Green Energy

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Bondada Engineering has secured a strategically significant EPC order from NTPC Green Energy, marking the company's first such order from this entity.

The order pertains to Balance of System (BOS) works for setting up a 300 MW Solar PV Project at Lalitpur, to be executed under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, along with Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three (3) years.

With the receipt of this order, the Company's total EPC orders in hand now stand at approximately ~3.3 GW, providing strong growth visibility and execution momentum over the coming quarters.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Concord Control Systems win order of Rs 56.58 cr from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems win order of Rs 56.58 cr from Indian Railways

Midwest climbs after brokerage initiates coverage with buy call

Midwest climbs after brokerage initiates coverage with buy call

Regency Ceramics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Regency Ceramics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sensex drops over 426 pts; auto shares slide

Sensex drops over 426 pts; auto shares slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceUS Airstrike on ISIS Stations in NigeriaIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon