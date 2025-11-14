Friday, November 14, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Sagility Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sagility Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST



Muthoot Finance Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, ITC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 November 2025.

Sagility Ltd notched up volume of 10522.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 492.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.48% to Rs.53.71. Volumes stood at 333.76 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Muthoot Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 42.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.47% to Rs.3,714.30. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd clocked volume of 133.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.54% to Rs.611.00. Volumes stood at 27.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 23.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.56% to Rs.523.70. Volumes stood at 5.51 lakh shares in the last session.

ITC Ltd clocked volume of 578.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86.86 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.22% to Rs.404.80. Volumes stood at 66.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

