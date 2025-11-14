Friday, November 14, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Prakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Premier Energies Ltd, GHCL Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 November 2025.

Premier Energies Ltd, GHCL Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 November 2025.

Prakash Industries Ltd lost 6.03% to Rs 147.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 82614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35474 shares in the past one month.

Premier Energies Ltd tumbled 5.72% to Rs 1003. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

GHCL Ltd crashed 5.17% to Rs 607.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14149 shares in the past one month.

Gabriel India Ltd pared 4.87% to Rs 1169.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12945 shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd plummeted 4.76% to Rs 364.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20878 shares in the past one month.

Volumes spurt at Sagility Ltd counter

India's oil demand expected to average 5.9 mbpd in 2026 compared to 5.7 mbpd in 2025

Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit rises 31.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 40.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Fedders Holding consolidated net profit rises 108.54% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

