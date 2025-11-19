Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Physicswallah Ltd, Diffusion Engineers Ltd and Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 November 2025.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd crashed 11.65% to Rs 54.02 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2211 shares in the past one month.

 

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 169.94. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 245.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 651.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Physicswallah Ltd tumbled 9.12% to Rs 141.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 122.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 297.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Diffusion Engineers Ltd shed 8.98% to Rs 315.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3805 shares in the past one month.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd pared 7.98% to Rs 711.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Concord Control Systems gains after arm bags Rs 19-cr Indian Railways order

Oil India inks technology service agreement with TotalEnergies

Adani Energy bags LoI from PFC Consulting for renewable power transmission project

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NTPC Green commences commercial operation of 75.5 MW of Khavda-1 solar PV project

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaGemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
