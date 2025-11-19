Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Concord Control Systems gains after arm bags Rs 19-cr Indian Railways order

Concord Control Systems gains after arm bags Rs 19-cr Indian Railways order

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Concord Control Systems added 2.62% to Rs 2,173 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Rail Controls, has secured a Rs 19.17-crore order from Indian Railways for the supply, installation and commissioning of a Loco wireless control system.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is slated for completion within 7 months.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the deal does not fall under related-party transactions.

The order further strengthens Concord Control Systems position in the railway automation and safety solutions segment, aligning with the governments ongoing rail modernization drive.

 

Concord Control Systems engaged in the business of Electrical Machinery for Indian Railways and allied products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.8% to Rs 22.65 on 90% jump in net sales to Rs 124.46 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

