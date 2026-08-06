Bondada Engineering subsidiary secures defence orders worth Rs 2 crore

Bondada Engineering announced that KCS Engineering Solutions, in which its subsidiary Bondada Dynamics holds a majority stake, has secured defence orders worth Rs 2.10 crore for the supply of specialised defence equipment and materials.

The orders have been received from leading public sector defence organisations, including Bharat Electronics (BEL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) and Armoured Vehicles Nigam (AVNL).

The contracts involve the manufacture and supply of specialised defence materials for various strategic locations across India and are scheduled to be executed within six months.

Bondada said the orders will be executed through KCS Engineering Solutions, which is engaged in the development and manufacturing of defence systems. The company added that the order strengthens the Bondada Group's presence in India's defence manufacturing sector and supports its strategy to expand in the country's defence and aerospace ecosystem under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The company also clarified that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the orders.

Bondada Engineering reported a 38.23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.89 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 38.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations jumped 23.98% year on year (YoY) to Rs 691.65 crore in Q1 FY27.

The counter slipped 1.99% to Rs 294.85 on the BSE.

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