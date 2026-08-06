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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sheela Foam Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2026.

Sheela Foam Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2026.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd tumbled 11.46% to Rs 300.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Sheela Foam Ltd crashed 8.95% to Rs 703.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20817 shares in the past one month.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd lost 6.97% to Rs 387.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91122 shares in the past one month.

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PNC Infratech Ltd plummeted 5.76% to Rs 239.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37728 shares in the past one month.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd pared 5.39% to Rs 1776.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16272 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:16 PM IST