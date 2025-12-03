Borosil announces change in senior management

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
With effect from 02 December 2025Borosil announced that Balesh Talapady, Vice President - Investor Relations & Business Analysis, designated as Senior Management Personnel of the Company, has resigned to pursue other opportunity. His resignation is effective from the close of business hours on 02 December 2025, and he is relieved accordingly.
