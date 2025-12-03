Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Borosil announces change in senior management

Borosil announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

With effect from 02 December 2025

Borosil announced that Balesh Talapady, Vice President - Investor Relations & Business Analysis, designated as Senior Management Personnel of the Company, has resigned to pursue other opportunity. His resignation is effective from the close of business hours on 02 December 2025, and he is relieved accordingly.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

