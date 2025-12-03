Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mini Diamonds India jumps after collaborating with Pyramid Gold Auxiliary Services

Mini Diamonds India jumps after collaborating with Pyramid Gold Auxiliary Services

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Mini Diamonds India (MDIL) jumped 9.60% to Rs 36.55 after the company announced that it has entered into a business arrangement with Pyramid Gold Auxiliary Services LLP, a Mumbai-based jewellery hallmarking and auxiliary services provider.

Under the partnership, MDIL will oversee marketing and business development activities and receive a share of the revenue. The tie-up will also allow the company to offer hallmarking, assaying, touch testing, and other ancillary services to its existing and prospective customers through the partner unit.

MDIL said the collaboration will help the company tap into Pyramid Golds customer base as a potential market for its jewellery products and related services, thereby strengthening its overall service offerings and deepening its reach across the jewellery value chain.

 

Upendra N. Shah, chairman and managing director of Mini Diamonds (India), said, We see this business arrangement as a logical extension of our jewellery business, allowing us to offer hallmarking and related ancillary services alongside our core products. By combining our marketing capabilities with the business partners established operational base in Mumbai, we aim to deepen our customer relationships and unlock additional revenue streams.

Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.82 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.1% from Rs 1.84 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100.46 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

