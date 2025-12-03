Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Route Mobile Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Route Mobile Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2025.

Route Mobile Ltd soared 9.66% to Rs 732.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17238 shares in the past one month.

 

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd spiked 7.82% to Rs 173.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd surged 7.22% to Rs 17530.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4347 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd jumped 6.27% to Rs 557.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14907 shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd advanced 5.56% to Rs 369.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58504 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

