Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) has been selected as the preferred development partner for a major residential redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai. The project spans approximately 1.53 acres, with a gross development value of around Rs 1,010 crore.
Commenting on the new mandate, Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer - Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said: This mandate is a strong endorsement of the trust communities place in Mahindra Lifespaces to deliver redevelopment that genuinely uplifts neighbourhoods. Matunga is a well established and highly valued neighbourhood, and this redevelopment allows us to contribute thoughtfully to its next chapter with homes designed for modern lifestyles. We look forward to setting a new benchmark for community-centric redevelopment in Mumbai."
With this addition, Mahindra Lifespaces continues to strengthen its presence in Mumbai's redevelopment landscape, further expanding its footprint in established city micro-markets.
