Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

With gross development value of Rs 1,010 cr

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) has been selected as the preferred development partner for a major residential redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai. The project spans approximately 1.53 acres, with a gross development value of around Rs 1,010 crore.

Commenting on the new mandate, Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer - Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said: This mandate is a strong endorsement of the trust communities place in Mahindra Lifespaces to deliver redevelopment that genuinely uplifts neighbourhoods. Matunga is a well established and highly valued neighbourhood, and this redevelopment allows us to contribute thoughtfully to its next chapter with homes designed for modern lifestyles. We look forward to setting a new benchmark for community-centric redevelopment in Mumbai."

 

With this addition, Mahindra Lifespaces continues to strengthen its presence in Mumbai's redevelopment landscape, further expanding its footprint in established city micro-markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

