Borosil Renewables allots 78.80 lakh warrants and 18.86 lakh equity shares

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

On preferential basis

Borosil Renewables has approved the allotment of 78,80,436 warrants to the persons belonging to Non-Promoter category and 18,86,793 equity shares to Promoter / Promoter Group, on a preferential basis on 14 February 2025.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 13,24,66,748 divided into 13,24,66,748 equity shares of Re 1 each.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

