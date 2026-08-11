Bosch Ltd rises for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 45410, up 4.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% slide in NIFTY and a 23.97% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 45410, up 4.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 24458.4. The Sensex is at 78163.16, down 0.48%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 8.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29620.05, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27590 shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 45565, up 4.27% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 17.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% slide in NIFTY and a 23.97% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 61.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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