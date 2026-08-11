Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch Ltd rises for third straight session

Bosch Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 45410, up 4.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% slide in NIFTY and a 23.97% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 45410, up 4.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 24458.4. The Sensex is at 78163.16, down 0.48%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 8.91% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29620.05, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27590 shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 45565, up 4.27% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 17.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% slide in NIFTY and a 23.97% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 61.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Triveni Turbine drops after Q1 PAT declines 21% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Triveni Turbine drops after Q1 PAT declines 21% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Sensex slides 449 pts; metal shares decline

Sensex slides 449 pts; metal shares decline

MRF consolidated net profit declines 1.29% in the June 2026 quarter

MRF consolidated net profit declines 1.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 74.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 74.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 1:16 PM IST