Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BPCL Q1 PAT spurts 103% YoY to Rs 6,124 cr

BPCL Q1 PAT spurts 103% YoY to Rs 6,124 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a 103.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,014.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,12,514.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 102.3% YoY to Rs 8,156.50 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses decreased by 1.9% YoY to Rs 1,22,170.10 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 53,686.13 crore (down 8.8% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 901.99 crore (up 15.4% YoY) during the period under review.

 

In Q1 FY26, the refinery throughput was at 10.42 million metric tonnes (MMT), up 3.07% from the 10.11 MMT posted in Q1 FY25. Domestic sales grew by 3.19% to 13.58 MMT in Q1 FY26 as against 13.16 MMT reported in Q1 FY25.

Domestic market sales growth declined to 3.19% in Q1 FY26, compared to 3.22% reported in Q1 FY25. Export sales surged to 0.45 MMT in Q1 FY26 from 0.27 MMT registered in Q1 FY25.

Also Read

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal hits record, market cap regains ₹3-trn mark; soars 21% in 4 weeks

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump

Trump turns ally investments into $10 trillion US 'sovereign wealth fund'

LinkedIn's Mini Sudoku

LinkedIn and Nikoli bring a twist to Sudoku with bite-sized daily puzzles

deported, deportation

Illegal immigrants in US: Self-deport and get free flight, $1,000 & more

JSW Cement

JSW Cement shares list at 4% premium on NSE; should you buy, sell or hold?

The average gross refining margin (GRM) of the corporation for the year ended 30 June 2025 is $4.88 per barrel, compared to $7.86 per barrel recorded in Q1 FY25.

On the margins front, the company's operating margin improved to 5.72% in Q1 FY26, compared with 2.73% recorded in Q1 FY25. The net profit margin improved to 4.73% in Q1 FY26 from 2.35% in Q1 FY25.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is the second largest Indian oil marketing company (OMC), engaged in the refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted 'Maharatna' status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. The Government of India holds a 52.98% stake in BPCL as of 31 March 2025.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation shed 0.81% to Rs 320.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Surya Roshni tumbles on steep Q1 earnings decline

Surya Roshni tumbles on steep Q1 earnings decline

H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q1 PAT fall 40% YoY to Rs 99 cr

H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q1 PAT fall 40% YoY to Rs 99 cr

Sensex, Nifty extend gains in morning trade; IT shares rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains in morning trade; IT shares rally

All Time Plastics jumps on debut

All Time Plastics jumps on debut

JSW Cement rises on debut

JSW Cement rises on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon