Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 36.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.78% to Rs 20.56 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 36.16% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.78% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.5614.3017.1217.553.462.563.232.422.411.77