Jyoti CNC Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 50.92 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.85% to Rs 361.84 crore

Net profit of Jyoti CNC Automation reported to Rs 50.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.85% to Rs 361.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 208.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.361.84208.1323.497.8577.97-5.2269.56-12.8850.92-13.58