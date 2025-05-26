Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 576.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.65% to Rs 26.69 croreNet profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 576.98% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 185.49% to Rs 24.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 90.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.6926.00 3 90.3175.21 20 OPM %5.5514.58 -12.7116.35 - PBDT1.053.69 -72 11.1112.14 -8 PBT0.783.51 -78 10.1211.51 -12 NP17.062.52 577 24.018.41 185
