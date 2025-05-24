Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 21.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 375.73 croreNet profit of Salzer Electronics declined 21.01% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 375.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.33% to Rs 46.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.61% to Rs 1418.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1166.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales375.73326.57 15 1418.331166.31 22 OPM %7.7610.13 -9.4410.03 - PBDT20.9524.27 -14 98.1084.84 16 PBT14.9918.86 -21 74.6864.73 15 NP10.1912.90 -21 46.0345.88 0
