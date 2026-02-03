Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks edge higher on supportive economic cues, DOW spikes 1.1%

US stocks edge higher on supportive economic cues, DOW spikes 1.1%

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
The US stocks gained on Monday. The major averages all moved to the upside on the day following mixed outing in last week as supportive economic cues boosted sentiments. The Dow soared 515.19 points or 1.1 percent to 49,407.66, the Nasdaq climbed 130.29 points or 0.6 percent to 23,592.11 and the S&P 500 added 37.41 points or 0.5 percent to 6,976.44. Markets edged up as a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed that manufacturing activity in the US expanded for the first time in 12 months in January. The ISM said its manufacturing PMI jumped to 52.6 in January from 47.9 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Sentiments were also supported on reports Iran is prepared to negotiate with the US over its nuclear program. President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that he has reached a trade deal with India. Overall focus is now shifting to key inflation data and central bank communications later in the week for further direction. Global stock markets were mixed yesterday with UK and European indices recording sharp gains while major Asian indices saw hefty losses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

RMC Switchgears jumps after securing Rs 201-cr distribution infrastructure orders

RMC Switchgears jumps after securing Rs 201-cr distribution infrastructure orders

Rabi area up around 2.40% on year

Rabi area up around 2.40% on year

Government notifies Baggage Rules 2026, allows enhanced general free allowance

Government notifies Baggage Rules 2026, allows enhanced general free allowance

Indices trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Indices trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance