Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese yen recovers amid policy signals and election focus

Japanese yen recovers amid policy signals and election focus

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
The Japanese yen moved back above 155 per dollar on Tuesday after two days of losses, even as the US dollar remained underpinned by strong economic data and a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook. The dollar index hovered near 97.3 following a sharp rebound earlier in the week. Pressure on the yen has persisted amid domestic political developments, after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signaled that a weaker currency could benefit exporters. With a snap lower house election set for February 8 and expectations of expansionary fiscal policies, investors remain cautious. Attention now shifts to Fridays US jobs report, though its release could be delayed by a partial government shutdown.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

US stocks edge higher on supportive economic cues, DOW spikes 1.1%

US stocks edge higher on supportive economic cues, DOW spikes 1.1%

Volumes soar at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

RMC Switchgears jumps after securing Rs 201-cr distribution infrastructure orders

RMC Switchgears jumps after securing Rs 201-cr distribution infrastructure orders

Rabi area up around 2.40% on year

Rabi area up around 2.40% on year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance