Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 394.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.56% to Rs 103.10 croreNet profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 394.65% to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.56% to Rs 103.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.06% to Rs 29.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 242.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales103.1053.82 92 242.24219.90 10 OPM %30.2817.58 -21.9719.72 - PBDT22.085.64 291 33.0820.75 59 PBT21.735.22 316 31.5818.99 66 NP22.214.49 395 29.6817.15 73
