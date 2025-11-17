Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 2099.08 crore

Net Loss of Brainbees Solutions reported to Rs 35.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 2099.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1904.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2099.081904.92 10 OPM %2.962.99 -PBDT60.6347.43 28 PBT-37.85-50.53 25 NP-35.05-50.23 30

