Brawn Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 27.37% to Rs 3.45 crore
Net Loss of Brawn Biotech reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.37% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.82% to Rs 16.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.454.75 -27 16.4922.23 -26 OPM %-11.30-2.74 --9.28-1.35 - PBDT-0.31-0.13 -138 -1.44-0.30 -380 PBT-0.34-0.17 -100 -1.54-0.41 -276 NP-0.34-0.61 44 -1.54-0.87 -77
