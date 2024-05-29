Brigade Ent jumps on reporting robust Q4 numbers

Brigade Enterprises rallied 3.43% to Rs 1,262.95 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 206.09 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 69.25 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operation surged 102.04% to Rs 1,702.37 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 842.57 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax has significantly grew from Rs 65.14 crore in Q4 FY23 to Rs 278.83 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 493 crore in the March quarter, up 112.96% from Rs 231.5 crore reported in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin improved to Rs 28% in Q4 FY24 as against 27% registered in Q4 FY23.

The companys revenue from real estate segment was at Rs 1,390 crore (up 143% YoY); income from leasing stood at Rs 247 crore (up 32% YoY)while revenue hospitality stood at Rs 112 crore (down 11.11% YoY) during the period under review.

Collections for Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 1,838 crore, up 25.63% as compared to Rs 1,463 crore in Q4 FY23.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 54.97% to Rs 451.61 crore on 42.16% rise in revenue to Rs 4,896.69 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said, All verticals of the company contributed significantly to our growth in FY24 on the back of robust demand. With a strong pipeline of 22 million square feet (mn sft) of ongoing projects and around 16 Mn sft of upcoming projects, we are confident of sustained performance in the coming quarters as well. We continue to focus on Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad for suitable land parcels that are at par with our quality standards and our consumer-first focus.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News