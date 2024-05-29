Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dollar Index Adds Strength On Hawkish Fed Views; US PCE Eyed

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
The US dollar added strength on Wednesday amid a continued hawkish stance from Fed officials that reduced bets of a near term rate cut. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated in an interview that the Fed should delay cutting rates until inflation significantly improves and might even hike rates if inflation fails to come down further. Investors now await US PCE data for further cues. Meanwhile, data on Tuesday showed that US consumer confidence and housing sector unexpectedly improved in May, bolstering a hawkish outlook on Fed policy. The dollar index futures climbed to 104.65, up 0.10% on the day. US benchmark treasury yields are also higher at 4.56%. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are staying subdued mirroring dollar strength at $1.0855 and $1.2751 respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon