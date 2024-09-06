Business Standard
Stock Alert : KEC International, RCF, Camlin Fine Sciences, Pidilite Inds, Medplus Health Services

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban : Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank.
New Listing:
Bazaar Style Retail will debut on the stock exchanges. The IPO opened between 30 August 2024 to 3 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was between Rs 370 to Rs 389 per share. The issue was subscribed 40.66 times.
Stocks to watch:
KEC International received new orders worth Rs 1,423 crore fro the supply and installation of 380 KV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.
 
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF)s board approved the issue of secured/unsecured non convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 1,400 crore in the period of next twelve months through a private placement basis.
Medplus Health Services subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions has received two suspension orders for drug licenses for stores situated in Bangalore, Karnataka.

Akzo Nobel India has commenced the commercial production of powder coating products from its plants at Gwalior with an installed production capacity of 1566 T per annum.
Aptus Value Housing Finances board approved the alloment of 10,000 non convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1 lakh each amounting to Rs 100 crore through private placement.
Camlin Fine Sciences board will meet on 10 September 2024, to consider raising funds via right issue of equity shares.
Finolex Cables Nikhil Naik has stepped down as chairman of the company. The board has appointed Ratnakar Barve as chairman.
Pidilite Industries has entered into exclusive distribution agreement with CollTech Group which manufactures adhesives and thermal management solutions. The company will serve as the exclusive distributor of CollTechs Products in India.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

