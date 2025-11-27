Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 0.77%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 0.77%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 9.25% over last one month compared to 2.79% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 0.77% today to trade at Rs 918. The BSE Realty index is up 0.74% to quote at 7134.44. The index is down 2.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 0.4% and Lodha Developers Ltd added 0.13% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 10.81 % over last one year compared to the 6.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 9.25% over last one month compared to 2.79% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 937 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21846 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1340 on 06 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 812.85 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics' Drug Substance Facility in Bengaluru Classified as Voluntary Action Indicated

Biocon Biologics' Drug Substance Facility in Bengaluru Classified as Voluntary Action Indicated

CarTrade Tech defers proposed consolidation discussion with Girnar Software

CarTrade Tech defers proposed consolidation discussion with Girnar Software

INR stays range bound; Dollar weakness could aid upside

INR stays range bound; Dollar weakness could aid upside

Brigade Group signs lease deed for 4.859 acres of land in Thiruvananthapuram

Brigade Group signs lease deed for 4.859 acres of land in Thiruvananthapuram

SWSOLAR bags solar PV project in South Africa worth Rs 1,313 cr

SWSOLAR bags solar PV project in South Africa worth Rs 1,313 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon