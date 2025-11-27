CarTrade Tech defers proposed consolidation discussion with Girnar Software

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
CarTrade Tech was in preliminary discussions with Girnar Software regarding a potential consolidation opportunity in the automotive classifieds businesses (CarDekho and BikeDekho) in India.
Now, the parties have mutually decided not to proceed with the proposed transaction at this stage. Accordingly, the transaction is not being pursued for now.
