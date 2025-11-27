Brigade Group signs lease deed for 4.859 acres of land in Thiruvananthapuram

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
For development of Technopark Phase IBrigade Group has signed a lease deed for 4.859 acres of land for a period of 90 years with Electronics Technology Parks for the development of IT infrastructure in Technopark Phase I Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
This property will have an overall development potential of about 1.2 million sq.ft., comprising of World Trade Center Trivandrum with A Grade office space along with a five-star hotel of over 200 keys.
