Brigade Group signs lease deed for 4.859 acres of land in Thiruvananthapuram

Brigade Group signs lease deed for 4.859 acres of land in Thiruvananthapuram

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

For development of Technopark Phase I

Brigade Group has signed a lease deed for 4.859 acres of land for a period of 90 years with Electronics Technology Parks for the development of IT infrastructure in Technopark Phase I Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

This property will have an overall development potential of about 1.2 million sq.ft., comprising of World Trade Center Trivandrum with A Grade office space along with a five-star hotel of over 200 keys.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

