Brigade Group launches residential project "Cobalt at Brigade EI Dorado"

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
With revenue potential of over Rs 400 cr
Brigade Tetrarch, its wholly owned subsidiary has launched Cobalt at Brigade EI Dorado, residential tower at its 50-acre township Brigade EI Dorado located in KIADB Aerospace Park. The project has a revenue potential of over Rs. 400 crore.
The overall project size for the entire township development is around 6.1 million square feet including residential, shopping, wellness and entertainment facilities comprising 948 single bedroom apartments.
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

