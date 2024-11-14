Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bright Brothers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Bright Brothers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 52.13% to Rs 88.07 crore

Net profit of Bright Brothers reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.13% to Rs 88.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales88.0757.89 52 OPM %9.392.00 -PBDT6.30-0.17 LP PBT3.71-2.24 LP NP3.24-2.21 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,600; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

Naresh Meena

LIVE: Violence erupts after cops arrest Rajasthan MLA candidate who slapped official during polling

ipo

ACME Solar tanks 20% in 2 days; Morgan Stanley IFSC fund sells 3 mn shares

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Toss delayed; 4:29 PM IST- cut-off for 5 ovr game

China Russia flag

In sign of unity, Russian official visits China's premier military showcase

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon