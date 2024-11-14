Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIDHANI gains as Q2 PAT jumps 70% YoY to Rs 23 cr

MIDHANI gains as Q2 PAT jumps 70% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) rallied 5.22% to Rs 322.40 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 70.04% to Rs 23.55 crore on a 15.22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 262.12crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 64.34% year on year to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total expense jumped 10.4% year on year to Rs 236.73 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 116.61 crore (down 21.56% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 35.06 crore (up 8.08% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Value of production (VoP) declined 7.78% to Rs 268.22 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 290.84 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The order book position of the company as on 1 October 2024 stood at Rs 1,819.89 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is engaged in the business of manufacturing of superalloys, titanium, special purpose steel and other special metals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,550; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

indigo airlines, indigo

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

Modi, Narendra Modi

Dominica to honour PM Modi with highest award at India-CARICOM Summit

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Toss delayed; 4:29 PM IST- cut-off for 5 ovr game

PremiumVedanta

Vedanta slumps 15% from Sept 30 peak: is it a good entry point?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon