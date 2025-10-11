Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brightcom Group approved incorporation of Brightcom Defence

Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

At board meeting held on 10 October 2025

The board of Brightcom Group at its meeting held on 10 October 2025 has approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Brightcom Defence, marking a major step in the company's diversification into defence and aerospace technologies.

The subsidiary will focus on AI-driven command, control and communication systems, decision-support platforms, and autonomous intelligence applications. It will be headquartered in Hyderabad and fully owned by Brightcom Group.

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

