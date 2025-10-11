Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank receives RBI caution letter over 2009 KYC lapse

Axis Bank receives RBI caution letter over 2009 KYC lapse

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Axis Bank on Friday said it has received a "Letter of Caution" from the Reserve Bank of India's High-Level Committee for lapses related to KYC compliance in an account opened in 2009.

The caution follows a Calcutta High Court judgment dated September 11, 2025, in connection with MAT Nos. 781 and 894 of 2025.

The RBI panel noted that while opening an account in the name of a society in 2009, the bank failed to obtain certain mandatory documents as required under its KYC Master Circular on customer identification norms. However, considering that Axis Bank has since implemented corrective and system-level improvements, the regulator chose to issue only a caution rather than impose a penalty.

 

The central bank has advised Axis Bank to exercise extreme caution and diligence in adhering to KYC norms and ensuring full compliance in the future.

Axis Bank said it has already taken necessary corrective steps and does not expect any material impact on its financial or operational performance due to the letter.

Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India. As of 30th June 2025, the bank's distribution network comprised 5,879 domestic branches and 14,134 ATMs. The Banks Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over 1,825 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 30th June 2025.

Also Read

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 2: Jaiswal run-out on 175; IND lose 3rd wicket

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air plane flying from Pune to Delhi suffers bird hit; lands safely

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal misses 3rd double ton after great mix-up with captain Gill

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar launches sportswear and athleisure brand TEN x YOU

Sebastien Lecornu

'We must end this crisis': Macron reappoints Lecornu as prime minister

Axis Bank reported a 3.79% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 5,806.14 crore on 6.91% increase in total income to Rs 38,321.57 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Axis Bank rose 1.08% to settle at Rs 1180.10 on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Quess Corp CFO Sushanth Pai resigns citing personal reasons

Quess Corp CFO Sushanth Pai resigns citing personal reasons

CAMS board approves 1:5 stock split

CAMS board approves 1:5 stock split

Advait Energy arm inks Rs 1,450-cr investment agreement with Govt of Gujarat

Advait Energy arm inks Rs 1,450-cr investment agreement with Govt of Gujarat

Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon