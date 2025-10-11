Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quess Corp CFO Sushanth Pai resigns citing personal reasons

Quess Corp CFO Sushanth Pai resigns citing personal reasons

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Quess Corp announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO), Sushanth Pai, citing personal reasons.

The company stated that Pai has decided to step down due to urgent family commitments following a recent bereavement.

His resignation will be effective from the close of business on 17 October 2025, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing.

As the development does not involve any appointment or reappointment, no further disclosures such as a brief profile or details of relationships between directors were applicable.

Quess Corp is engaged in the business of providing services in General Staffing, Professional Staffing, Overseas business and Digital platform business.

 

Also Read

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 2: Jaiswal run-out on 175; IND lose 3rd wicket

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air plane flying from Pune to Delhi suffers bird hit; lands safely

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal misses 3rd double ton after great mix-up with captain Gill

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar launches sportswear and athleisure brand TEN x YOU

Sebastien Lecornu

'We must end this crisis': Macron reappoints Lecornu as prime minister

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.5% to Rs 52.71 on 1.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,651.42 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Quess Corp added 3.20% to close at Rs 245.40 on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CAMS board approves 1:5 stock split

CAMS board approves 1:5 stock split

Advait Energy arm inks Rs 1,450-cr investment agreement with Govt of Gujarat

Advait Energy arm inks Rs 1,450-cr investment agreement with Govt of Gujarat

Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.22% in the September 2025 quarter

AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 0.87% in the September 2025 quarter

AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 0.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon