Brightcom Group reports consolidated net profit of Rs 243.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 269.38% to Rs 1673.96 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group reported to Rs 243.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 269.38% to Rs 1673.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 453.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1673.96453.18 269 OPM %25.518.91 -PBDT427.0340.40 957 PBT350.60-30.24 LP NP243.56-24.20 LP

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

