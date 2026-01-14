Britannia Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5909, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.16% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 5.8% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5909, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Britannia Industries Ltd has lost around 2.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52577.15, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5915, down 0.42% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 61.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

