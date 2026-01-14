Hitachi Energy India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 16864, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.08% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 2.71% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16864, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Hitachi Energy India Ltd has eased around 13.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34416.7, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 16901, down 1.62% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd jumped 33.08% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 2.71% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 106.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

