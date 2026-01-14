CESC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 158.8, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 43.99% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 2.71% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 158.8, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.CESC Ltd has eased around 7.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34416.7, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

