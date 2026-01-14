Eicher Motors Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 7317.5, down 1.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 43.99% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 22.42% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7317.5, down 1.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Eicher Motors Ltd has added around 2.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27915.1, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7305, down 1.46% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 43.99% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 22.42% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 43.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

